UNION TOWNSHIP - Gary A. Schlinger, 67 of Union Township, passed away Wednesday, March 18, 2020. He was born February 7, 1953 in Harvey, IL to William and Cecelia (Palczak) Schlinger. Gary graduated from Thorton Fractional South, Southern Illinois University, and later Purdue University with a Master's Degree in Education, and made his career as a Physics Teacher at Gary West Side and Merrillville High School, where he retired. He was a member of the American Legion Post 94, and enjoyed fishing, sailing, traveling, and spending time with his family and friends. Gary will be fondly remembered as a fun-loving, generous, inventive, and selfless man, who was a devoted and caring husband.

On November 24, 1989 in Merrillville, he married Lia Roccia, who survives, along with his siblings: Lorin Schlinger, Sandy (Jeff) McQuade, and Gloria (Kevin) Dillman; and many loving nieces, nephews, and great nieces and great nephews. Gary was also a loved member of the entire Roccia family. He was preceded in death by his parents, and a brother, Paul Schlinger.

Following cremation, a celebration of life will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gary'' name to the charity of the donor's choice. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.