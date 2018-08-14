MUNSTER, IN - Gary David Pilota, age 52. Born and raised in Chicago Heights. Recently of Munster, formerly of Homewood. Proud trucking Owner Operator. Former Carpenter for the Chicago Housing Authority, and member Chicago District Council of Carpenter's. Husband of 25 years to Dawn nee Klein. Father of Anthony (Alyssa Najeski) Pilota and Taylor (Calvin Lindsey) Pilota. Loving 'Papa Trucker' to his grandfather of Sophia Pilota. Son of Lorena (nee Spalluto) and the late George (Lorilee) Pilota. Brother of Kenneth (Michelle) Pilota, Michael (Anita) Pilota, Toni Lynn (Michael) Murphy, Ryan (Kristin) Pilota and Heather Vought-Abbate. Son- in-law of Henry (late Charri) Klein, CPD Retired. Brother-in-law of Eric (Amy) Klein. Loving uncle, cousin. Devoted Harley-Davidson rider.
Resting at PANOZZO BROS. FUNERAL HOME, 530 W. 14th St. (US Rt 30, 3 blks. E. of Western Ave) Chicago Heights on Thursday August 16th from 3:00 PM to time of funeral service at 8:00 PM. Burial private. For further information contact (708) 481-9230 or panozzobros.com.