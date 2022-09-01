IN LOVING MEMORY
OF GARY ERWIN
Rest in Peace:
Gary 9/1/2019
Scoobie 7/15/2022
Missing you and now Scoobie too, but with the love and memories within our hearts, you will walk with us forever. Love for you always, Laura Labadie
