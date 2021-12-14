Oct. 16, 1936 - Dec. 5, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN - Gary Evan Granat, age 85 of Valparaiso, IN passed away on Sunday, December 5, 2021. He was born on October 16, 1936 in Michigan City, IN to Charles and Leona (Reglein) Granat.
Gary is survived by his wife of 66 years, Carole J. (Bishop) Granat; sons: Scott (Judy) Granat, Jon (Jennifer) Granat, Chris (Michelle) Granat, Kevan (Donna) Granat; daughters: Kimberly (Thomas) Henkel, Dianne (Stephen) Miller; sisters, Charlyce Sitar, Jackie (Wayne) Lind; brother-in-law, Gregory (Leona) Bishop; grandchildren: Charles (Chada) Vaughan, Christopher (Brittiney) Vaughan, Gary (Tera) Granat, Jeremy (Harlee) Jones, Meghan (Bobby) Quinn, Allison Granat, Victoria Granat, Alexander Granat, Max Granat, Roxanne Granat, Neil Granat; great-grandchildren: Paisley Vaughan, Sadie Granat, Jameson Quinn, Kaylee Quinn, Emersyn Quinn, Addisyn Quinn. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Leona Granat; in-laws, Jake and Dorothy Bishop; brother, Bruce Granat; sister, Gayle Granat.
Gary loved camping and traveling with his wife all over North America in their motor homes. He was a die-hard Cubs fan no matter the outcome. Gary graduated from Chesterton High School class of 1954. He was retired with 37 years from Praxair. Gary was a proud U.S. Army veteran serving two years active duty in Korea and nine years in active reserves in Kingsbury, IN.
Mass will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul Catholic Church, 1855 W. Harrison Blvd., Valparaiso, IN 46385. A Memorial visitation will be from 9:00 am until the time of service at the church. Masks are required per the family's request. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Gary's honor may be made to Conquer Myasthenia Gravis, 275 N. York St., Suite 201, Elmhurst, IL 60126. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.ee-fh.com.