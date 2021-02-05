IN LOVING MEMORY OF GARY GOOCHER ON HIS FIRST ANNIVERSARY IN HEAVEN "Missing You" — We're missing you a little more each time we hear your name. We've cried so many tears, yet our hearts are broken just the same. We miss our times together, things in common we could share. But nothing fills the emptiness, now you're no longer there. We've so many precious memories to last our whole life through each one of them reminders of how much we're missing you. Forever in our hearts, Mom, Dad, Austin, Shane, Tiger & Gizmo, Your Family and Friends.