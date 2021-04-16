Gary Ian Goldberg

Gary married his high school sweetheart, Roslyn Goldman, and had three sons, Scott, Michael and Adam, who all inherited his entrepreneurial passion and skill. Gary spent the majority of his career as the executive vice president of Jack Gray Transport, which eventually led him to develop his own transportation companies. Because of his love for food, in addition to excelling in the transportation industry, in 1985, along with his eldest son, Scott, Gary opened Miller Pizza Company, which remains a landmark restaurant at its original train track location in Gary today.

In 2004, Gary married Elsie (Terlicher) Mathas and his family grew with her two daughters: Farrah and Lindsey.

Giving back to his community has always been a priority, and Gary generously donated his time and resources to many local organizations. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, had a passion for golf, traveling, jazz, good food and most of all, family.

Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at Temple Israel, 601 Montgomery St., Gary, IN. A luncheon will take place immediately following. A private family burial will take place on Monday, April 19, 2021.