Gary Ian Goldberg
Sept. 17, 1943 — April 14, 2021
MILLER BEACH, IN — Gary Ian Goldberg, 77, of Miller Beach, IN, lost his battle with cancer on April 14, 2021, surrounded with love by his family in the home he built with his sons 37 years ago.
Gary is survived by his wife of 17 years, Elsie; his sons: Scott (Shannon), Michael (Katrina) and Adam (Debbie); Elsie's daughters, Farrah (Todd) Chinderle and Lindsey (Robert) Miller; grandchildren: Jacob, Jack, Samantha, Blake, Devon, Ryann, Nathan, Wynn, Gia and Laken; sister, Darlene (James) Sobel; nephew, Josh (Emily) Sobel; and niece, Jennifer (Mark) Ruttkay.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Myn (Sam) Epstein.
Gary grew up on the north side of Chicago and attended Peterson Elementary and Von Steuben High School, where "Goose" excelled as an all-city basketball player. As a young man, his work in the family catering business led to a lifelong love of beautiful food, sharing meals with family and friends, and finding any reason for a good party.
After high school, he received a full scholarship to the University of Florida for basketball and baseball. He chose to pursue a career as an accountant and returned to Chicago to attend the University of Illinois at Navy Pier, eventually graduating from DePaul University.
Gary married his high school sweetheart, Roslyn Goldman, and had three sons, Scott, Michael and Adam, who all inherited his entrepreneurial passion and skill. Gary spent the majority of his career as the executive vice president of Jack Gray Transport, which eventually led him to develop his own transportation companies. Because of his love for food, in addition to excelling in the transportation industry, in 1985, along with his eldest son, Scott, Gary opened Miller Pizza Company, which remains a landmark restaurant at its original train track location in Gary today.
In 2004, Gary married Elsie (Terlicher) Mathas and his family grew with her two daughters: Farrah and Lindsey.
Giving back to his community has always been a priority, and Gary generously donated his time and resources to many local organizations. He was an avid Chicago sports fan, had a passion for golf, traveling, jazz, good food and most of all, family.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at 11:00 AM until the time of service at 1:00 PM at Temple Israel, 601 Montgomery St., Gary, IN. A luncheon will take place immediately following. A private family burial will take place on Monday, April 19, 2021.
For the health and safety of the Goldberg family, we kindly ask that masks be worn while attending visitation or funeral services. Thank you.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Gary's name to Temple Israel (Gary, IN), St. Mary of the Lake (Gary, IN), or Dunes Hospice of Valparaiso, IN.
Funeral services are entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307.
