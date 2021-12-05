HIGHLAND, IN - Gary L. De St. Jean, age 77, of Highland, IN, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Loving father of Mark (Amber) De St. Jean, Denise (Justin) Gard, and Joseph "J.J." (Kelly) De St. Jean. Beloved long-time companion of Annette Watson. Proud grandfather of Paige Kovats, Chloe and Griffin De St. Jean; Myles Gard; Grant and Lauren De St. Jean; Jeremy Falaschetti, and Amber (Jonathan) Clevenger. Dear step-father of Melisa (Paul) Falaschetti. Devoted brother of Sandra (late Keith) Taylor, late Daniel "Butch" (Joyce) De St. Jean, Beverly Roland, Barbara (Donald) Hoover, Cyndi (late Gary) Thompson, Sarah De St. Jean, Fred De St. Jean, and Debra De St. Jean. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ethel De St. Jean and a nephew Kevin De St. Jean. Gary formerly owned and operated the Cobbler Shop in Portage and A Shoe Repair in Miller Beach. He was an avid sports fan especially of baseball and the White Sox. He enjoyed fishing and outdoor activities. He was loved by many and will be missed.
Visitation will be held Friday, December 17, 2021 from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane, Dyer, IN. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. The service will be live streamed from our Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/SmitsFH. Memorial contributions may be given to Crown Point Youth Baseball PO BOX 583 Crown Point, IN 46308. If you would like to order flowers please call Rosemary's Heritage Flowers in Crown Point, IN (219-663-1640). For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guestbook at www.SMITSFH.com