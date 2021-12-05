HIGHLAND, IN - Gary L. De St. Jean, age 77, of Highland, IN, passed away on Friday, November 26, 2021. Loving father of Mark (Amber) De St. Jean, Denise (Justin) Gard, and Joseph "J.J." (Kelly) De St. Jean. Beloved long-time companion of Annette Watson. Proud grandfather of Paige Kovats, Chloe and Griffin De St. Jean; Myles Gard; Grant and Lauren De St. Jean; Jeremy Falaschetti, and Amber (Jonathan) Clevenger. Dear step-father of Melisa (Paul) Falaschetti. Devoted brother of Sandra (late Keith) Taylor, late Daniel "Butch" (Joyce) De St. Jean, Beverly Roland, Barbara (Donald) Hoover, Cyndi (late Gary) Thompson, Sarah De St. Jean, Fred De St. Jean, and Debra De St. Jean. Kind uncle of many nieces and nephews. Also preceded in death by his parents Joseph and Ethel De St. Jean and a nephew Kevin De St. Jean. Gary formerly owned and operated the Cobbler Shop in Portage and A Shoe Repair in Miller Beach. He was an avid sports fan especially of baseball and the White Sox. He enjoyed fishing and outdoor activities. He was loved by many and will be missed.