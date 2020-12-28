 Skip to main content
Gary L. Hoffman

Gary L. Hoffman

IN LOVING MEMORY OF GARY L. HOFFMAN

It's been 41 years since you left us to go Home and be with the Lord and I still miss you. I know I'll be with you again when God calls me Home. We love and miss you. Your Loving Wife, Janet; Sons: Chris and John.

