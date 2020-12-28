IN LOVING MEMORY OF GARY L. HOFFMAN
It's been 41 years since you left us to go Home and be with the Lord and I still miss you. I know I'll be with you again when God calls me Home. We love and miss you. Your Loving Wife, Janet; Sons: Chris and John.
IN LOVING MEMORY OF GARY L. HOFFMAN
It's been 41 years since you left us to go Home and be with the Lord and I still miss you. I know I'll be with you again when God calls me Home. We love and miss you. Your Loving Wife, Janet; Sons: Chris and John.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.