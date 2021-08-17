 Skip to main content
Gary L. Jordan

CEDAR LAKE, IN - Gary L. Jordan, age 75, of Cedar Lake, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Jordan; children: Michele (David) Dolci, Lisa (Joseph) Bandy, Eric (Lauren) Piec, Jeffrey (Shelley) Jordan, and Bradley (Courtney) Jordan; eleven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave in St. John, on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 with visiting from 2: 00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m..

