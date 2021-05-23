DYER, IN - Gary L. Kopischke, 65, of Dyer, Indiana passed away on Tuesday, May 4, 2021. He was born to the late Bernard and Joan (Bodza) Kopischke on January 29, 1956. Gary was an active union member with local 434 for over 40 years, while being employed with Capital Construction and his current employer Graycor. In his free time, Gary enjoyed being at Lake Tippy, relaxing and cooking pizzas for neighbors in Hoy's Landing. He is survived by his wife of 34 years, Catherine Kopischke; children: Shari (Josh) Moreno and Nick Kopischke; grandchildren: Sophia, Wrigley, and one more grandchild on the way; brothers: Denny (Pam), Tim (Jan) and Rick; in-laws, Frank (Rita) Lesniak; brother in-laws, Frank (Denise) and Jim (Nicolette); and numerous nieces and nephews.