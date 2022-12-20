Jan. 5, 1947—Dec. 17, 2022

FISHERS, IN—Gary L. Meyer (75) of Fishers, Indiana, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family after a three-year illness.

He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Julie (nee Stahura); loving children Jennifer (John) Harmon, Amanda (Jordan) Howard, and Nicole (David) Hicks. He was the proud Papa of six grandsons; Owen Harmon, Mason Harmon, Andrew Howard, Cameron Howard, Maxwell Hicks, and Lincoln Hicks. He is survived by his brother, Colin (Linda) Meyer. Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Patricia and Louis Meyer, as well as his in-laws, Max and Betty Stahura, whose family and extended family were very dear to him and welcomed him into their family from the start.

Gary Meyer was born in Elwood, Indiana on January 5, 1947. He grew up in Tipton, Indiana where he attended Tipton High School. He earned his BS Degree in Education at Indiana University and a MS Degree in Education at Purdue University. After college, he began teaching social studies at the School City of Gary and began his coaching career as an assistant varsity boys’ basketball coach at Horace Mann High School. His first head coaching job was at Whiting High School and he subsequently coached at Logansport High School, Bloom Trail High School, Bloom Township High School, and Hammond Gavit High School.

He retired to Bloomington, Indiana where he spent 14 wonderful years with his cronies at the Eagle Pointe Golf Resort hitting the links and shooting the breeze. He subsequently moved to Fishers, Indiana to be closer to his family. His proudest coaching achievements included the Whiting Oilers winning the 1981 East Chicago Sectional Championship and the Oilers earning two Lake Shore Conference Championships. He also guided a 1988 Bloom Trail High School team and a 2000 Bloom High School team to Illinois Class AA Elite Eight appearances. He was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2002. He was just shy of 500 career wins upon his retirement from teaching and coaching. It was the honor and privilege of his life to coach so many young men throughout his long career.

Coach Meyer had the reputation of making practice and game experiences, as well as his half-time speeches, quite “colorful”. He cherished the opportunities that teaching, and coaching afforded him and the friendship of many amazing colleagues over the years.

Gary loved the Chicago Bears and the Indiana Hoosiers. He loved walking, biking, golfing, and traveling with his wife and family. He was extremely proud of his three daughters and their spouses and, after having three daughters, he realized his dream of having his very own basketball team with six grandsons. Many hours were spent shooting hoops in the driveway with Papa being the man in the middle. Altogether, he was very grateful for a very fine life indeed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Gary’s name to Mudsock Youth Athletics to provide scholarships for boys and girls intramural sports. Please send to: Mudsock Youth Athletics, 12690 Promise Rd., Fishers IN 46038.

Per Gary’s request, funeral services were private.