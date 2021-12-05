CALUMET CITY, IL - Gary L. Nelson, age 79, of Calumet City, IL passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at home surrounded by family.

Gary is survived by his five children: Lori (Amy) Nelson, David (Doribell) Nelson, Amy (Jim) Kent, Paul (Valerie) Nelson and Joe (Roxanna) Nelson; his ten grandchildren: Adam Dudley, Hannah Kent, David Kuipers, Daniel (Cheli) Kuipers, Sara (Mario) Hernandez, Spencer Nelson, Joshua Nelson, Asher Nelson, Autumn Nelson and Alayna Nelson; five great-grandchildren: Caleb, Noah, April, Jackson and Everest. Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Sharon Nelson.

Gary started his career as the owner of the Calumet City A&W Drive In. Longtime residents will remember the car hops and frosty mug root beer floats. After the restaurant business, Gary then delivered mail for over 30 years before retiring at the age of 72. He had a work ethic second to none. He believed in being the best at whatever vocation you were in and lived it out on a daily basis.

He was a strong follower of Christ and displayed a level of integrity that was greatly admired. He loved his family and was strong until the end. He will truly be missed by all who knew him.