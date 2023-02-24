Nov. 27, 1947 - Feb. 19, 2023

CROWN POINT - Gary L. Paarlberg (75), of Crown Point, Indiana, passed away on February 19, 2023, at home surrounded by his family.

Gary was born to Russell and Adalyn Paarlberg on November 27, 1947, in Crown Point, Indiana. He was a talented athlete who loved playing football, baseball, and wrestling for Crown Point High School. After graduating from Purdue University, he served 7 years in the Peace Corps in Thailand, where he met the love of his life, Sophy.

He also diligently served his local community as part of the Lake County government and community corrections and as a founding member of the Northwest Indiana Islamic Center. In his free time, he enjoyed reading, painting, carpentry, and other artistic endeavors.

Gary is survived by his three children, Sofiya, Adam, and Salina. He was a proud and joyful grandfather to nine grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Dixe and Janet. Gary was predeceased by his brother Allan, sister Nancy, and wife Sophy.