HIGHLAND, IN — Gary L. Petty, age 70, of Highland, IN, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 28, 2021 with his family by his side. Gary is survived by his wife of 38 years Barbara Jill Petty; children: Terri (Harold), Steve (Tamara), Michael (Beth), and Dean (Holly); grandchildren: Cory (Samantha), Taylor (Calvin), Jordan, Madison, Robert, Jared, Bryce, and Reeselin; and great-grandchild CJ; beloved dog Max; brother Richard (Erin), and sister-in-law Sheilia MacKeigan. Preceded in death by his parents, Willard and Janet Petty, and sister Sharon Foist.

Gary was employed by IPS (Rockwell Automation, Reliance Electric) for 47 years. He was a member of the Indiana Harbor Masonic Lodge 686. He served in the Army during the Vietnam War in Germany as a young man, and was a member of the Calumet Hog group for many years. Gary enjoyed life. He enjoyed playing golf, riding his motorcycle with his wife while traveling the country. Gary loved all of his grandchildren and enjoyed spending time with them. He loved watching them during their activities. He was always there to help and give his knowledge on any project his kids were working on. As he got older, his yard work became his project. He enjoyed sitting on his deck swing and playing with his beloved dog, Max.