Gary Milosh

Jan. 30, 1955 - July 14, 2021

CROWN PONT, IN - Gary Milosh, age 66, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, July 14, 2021.

Gary is survived by his wife of 45 years, Marty; sons: Tony (Alejandra) and Tim (Erika); grandchildren: Jenna, Hayden, Sophia and Vivian; brother, John; and sister, Melanie (Ron); and many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Casimir Milosh Jr.; mother, Arlene (James) Heskett; and brother, Mark.

Gary worked for U.S. Steel as a heavy equipment mechanic and a foreman. He was also a field service technician, working at Patterson Dental Co. Gary loved fishing with his sons, cooking for his friends and family, and sharing corny jokes with his grandchildren.

Friends may visit with the family from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM on Friday, July 23, 2021 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307. Visit Gary's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.

