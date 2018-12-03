KNOXVILLE, TN - Gary Neal McGinty, age 71, of Knoxville, formerly of Hammond, IN, passed away Saturday, November 17, 2018 after a four year struggle with an Agent Orange related cancer at his home. He served in the army from 1966 to 1968 and was stationed in Vietnam. Gary was a lifelong resident of Hammond, IN and was known over a 40 year span for his auto related businesses, all of which were named 'Mr. Neals' after his father. He was an avid boater and old car enthusiast as well as a loving family man. He was preceded in death by his parents, Neal and Gwen.
He is survived by his wife, Anita, of 38 years, daughters, Victoria 'Torrie' (Jonathan) Boggs, Rachel (Tyler) Brown, and grandson, Jared Boggs, brother Jerry, sister Linda (Phillip) Litherland, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation took place November 20, 2018 at the Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel. Internment was November 21, 2018 at the East Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery with Full Military Honors including a twenty-one gun salute presented by East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard.
The family wishes to thank all those who came or expressed sympathy and comfort to us. A special thank you to both the James H. Quillen Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Mountain Home, TN and the University of Tennessee Hospice. Your assistance, guidance, and compassion were much appreciated.