HOBART, IN - Gary Nelson Gobin of Brentwood, CA age 62, lost his battle with cancer and passed away Thursday March 9, 2023, in Antioch, CA, where he was surrounded by his loving family. He joined his loving wife of 37 yrs. Stella (Avakian) Gobin, who also lost her battle with cancer on July 7, 2020. Gary and Stella were raised in Northwest IN where they met. Gary and Stella married and moved to California, where they made their home. Gary served in the Marine Corps and worked for Intel Corp. They have three surviving daughters: Melody (Brandon) Manning, Melissa (Darrell) Jackson and Megan (Robert) Smith; six grandchildren: Ryan Wilson, Dresden Manning, Joe Jackson Shawn Jackson, Lilly Jackson, Emma Bishop. Gary is also survived by his mother Karen Gobin; sister Dawn (Carl) Apostoloff; and two nephews Anthony Apostoloff and Brandon Apostoloff.