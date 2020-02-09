PORTAGE, IN - Gary Richard Goocher, 47 of Portage, passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family after a courageous battle with cancer.

Gary was a Millwright with Local Union #1076. He had a passion for all things mechanical and our family always had a project for him.

We were especially proud that in 2012 he went back to school and received his degree from Ivy Tech Community College in Industrial Technology.

Gary is survived by his loving family: Parents, Richard and Kathy Goocher; Son, Shane Goocher; Brother, Austin Goocher; Uncle Lewis Goocher, Aunt Peggy (Larry) Church, Uncle Terry (Mariedna) Taylor, Uncle Jeff Taylor and many loving cousins. He leaves behind his loving pets, Tiger and Gizmo.

He is preceded in death by Grandparents; Chock and Melba Goocher, Dale and Agnes Taylor and Uncle Scott Taylor.

Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10. 2020 at 3:00-7:00 PM at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, PORTAGE CHAPEL, 6941 Central Ave., Portage, IN 46368. Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Smith officiating. Burial will follow at McCool Cemetery.