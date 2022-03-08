Gary Robison

He is survived by his brother, Ron Robison; his children: Carie (Brent) Sanders of St. Charles, IL; Sherry Robison of Highland, IN; and Glen (Holly) Robison of Queen Creek, AZ; and his six grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Gary was an avid fisherman and loved to gamble and shoot the breeze with his buddies at Dunkin Donuts. Gary spent four years serving in the US Army and spoke of his memories often. Following his years of service, he was a proud member of the Steelworker's Union for over 30 years. Gary was diagnosed with dementia four years ago, and spent three and a half years at Silverado Memory Care, where he was loved by many. He regularly provided staff and caregivers with stories, entertainment, and jokes and he will be hard to forget.