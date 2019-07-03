CROWN POINT, IN - Gary Sproat, age 79, of Crown Point, passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019.
Gary is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Lou (nee Major) Sproat; children: Alan (Beth) Sproat, Gordon (Lisa) Sproat and Gwen Graystone; grandchildren: Tyler and Abigail Sproat, Conner and Nathan Sproat, and Jessica Graystone. Gary was preceded in death by his parents: Ben B. and Helen Sproat.
Gary was born on December 3, 1939 in Ames, IA. He was an Indiana State and Purdue graduate and a math teacher with Crown Point School System for 33 years – at Taft Junior High and Crown Point High School. Gary loved to see the light bulb come on when a student suddenly understood a difficult concept. He coached basketball and baseball at both Taft and CPHS. Playing golf and bridge were very high on his list of favorite things to do. Watching the Cubs, the Purdue Football Team and the Golden State Warriors made his day. Gary especially enjoyed watching his children, and then his grandchildren grow and have success.
A Memorial Celebration will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 11:00 AM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM with Pastor Tom Shanahan officiating. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Crown Point Community Foundation.
