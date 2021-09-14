Gary Stephen Hellman

Oct. 18, 1964 - Sept. 10, 2021

VALPARAISO, IN - Gary Stephen Hellman, 56, of Valparaiso, IN passed away on September 10, 2021 after a long battle with kidney disease. Visitation will be at Moeller Funeral Home 4-6:00 p.m. visitation with Memorial Service following 6:00 p.m. at Thursday, September 16, 2021.

Gary Hellman was born in Erie, PA to Richard J. and Patricia L. Hellman on October 18,1964. Gary was a part of Opportunity Enterprise for many years. He earned many awards and medals through the program. He loved children, watching them play, felt whole in nature and loved spending time with family.

Gary Hellman was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia LaRue Hellman. He is survived by his father, Richard John Hellman and wife, Susan Kathleen Haymore Hellman; sister, Brenda Elizabeth Hellman Laughlin and spouse, Steven Laughlin; brother, Eric Joseph Hellman; sister, Brigette Marie Hellman Cavanaugh and spouse, David Cavanaugh; brother, David John Hellman; sister, Rebecca Ann Hellman Drummond and spouse, Kevin Drummond and brother, Amos James Hellman and s/o Myca Hale and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews.