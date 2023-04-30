July 23, 1945 - Feb. 8, 2023
SUWANEE, GA - Gary V. Finney (77) of Suwanee, GA passed away after a brief battle with Leukemia. Born July 23, 1945 in New Orleans to Bernard and Retha (Browning) Finney, Gary graduated from Calumet High School in Gary. Following graduation, he served with the 7th US Army in Ludwigsburg, Germany from 1963-65. He married his wife, Norma, of 56 years in 1966 and settled in Northwest Indiana until 2016 before moving to Georgia. He was a proud Army veteran and a loyal member of the Laborers Local 81 in Valparaiso. Gary loved spending time with his family, had a great sense of humor and was quick with a joke.
In addition to his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his sister Evelyn, brothers Fred and George Finney, son Gary Finney, and granddaughter Malena Finney. Surviving, in addition to his wife Norma, are son Rocky Finney and fiancee Bryanan Williams; and daughters Tracy Dabrowiak (Finney) and husband Derek, and Paris Finney. He is also survived by sisters Dawn Fratus, Emma Michalowski, and Faith Darlene Cowsert. Gary had six grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. May 27 at the Crown Point Moose, 1200 N. Indiana Ave. in Crown Point.