SUWANEE, GA - Gary V. Finney (77) of Suwanee, GA passed away after a brief battle with Leukemia. Born July 23, 1945 in New Orleans to Bernard and Retha (Browning) Finney, Gary graduated from Calumet High School in Gary. Following graduation, he served with the 7th US Army in Ludwigsburg, Germany from 1963-65. He married his wife, Norma, of 56 years in 1966 and settled in Northwest Indiana until 2016 before moving to Georgia. He was a proud Army veteran and a loyal member of the Laborers Local 81 in Valparaiso. Gary loved spending time with his family, had a great sense of humor and was quick with a joke.