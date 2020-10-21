Gary W. Engle

VALPARAISO, IN — Gary W. Engle, 80, of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020, after a lifelong love for his wife, his children, and his toys (model railroading, Corvette restoration and sailing Hobie Cats). He was born December 26, 1939, in Moberly, MO, to Hubert and Alberta (Esry) Engle. He was a graduate of Fenger High School in Chicago, and served in the US Navy for over four years. He retired after 20 years working in sales and district management with Sherwin-Williams, his most favorite career.

Gary's greatest love was his family. On April 18, 1959, he married Judy, and as teenagers, began a loving relationship that lasted over 61 years. Along with Judy, he is survived by their children, Laurie (Bob) Duran, Robert (Azra) and Richard (Justina Seward); grandchildren: Jason and Nicole Duran, Ashley and Christine (fiance' Corey Talacz) Engle and Ayana Engle, Alison (Joseph) Hunt, Joshua Engle, and Jordan and Jake Wagner; great-grandchildren, Corbin Anderson and Maleyah Duran; brother-in-law, William (Marie) Andersen; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends too numerous to mention but much loved.