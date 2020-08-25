HOBART, IN — Gary W. Smalley passed away August 23, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Hobart. He was born in Gary, IN, and grew up in Glen Park. Gary went to Lew Wallace High School. He was preceded in death in death by his parents, LeRoy and Dorthea Smalley, and sister, Martha Shehorn. Gary is survived by his wife of 50 years, Nancy (Dolak) Smalley; sons, Robert W., of Hobart, and Josesph (Ruthey), of Valparaiso. He was a life member of the NRA and member of Glen Park Izaak Walton. Gary was on the board of directors with Base Federal Credit Union, and held the office of the Secretary and Assistant Treasurer. He was a retired Motor Inspector with 38 years of service with U.S. Steel. In Gary's younger years, he was a drummer with several bands and at one time considered one of the best in the area.