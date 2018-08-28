Gary Walker, Jr., 90, passed away Tuesday, August 21, 2018 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents Gary Walker, Sr. and Elizabeth Walker; siblings Charlie Walker, Ruby Phillips, Naomi Jones, Dennis Walker and Arthur Lee Walker. Gary leaves to cherish his memories brothers Houston Walker of Belle Glade, FL and Joseph Walker of Pittsview, AL; special nephews and nieces William and Eugenia Adams, Clarence and Freda Phillips; special cousins Lieutenant and Latina Tarver and Bertha Talley and a great host of other nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 29, 2018 from 9:00 a.m to 12:00 p.m. Funeral 12:00 p.m. all services at POWELL-COLEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 3200 W. 15th Ave., Gary, IN, Supt. Lonnie Hogan, Officiating; Supt. Clarence Phillips, Eulogist. Internment Fern Oaks Cemetery, Griffith, IN.