Garyl Echoles

GARY, IN - Garyl Echoles, 76, of Gary, IN passed away Friday, January 10, 2020 at Franciscan Health in Hammond, IN.

She is survived by five children, Angie Leon (Deandra) Smith Jr. of Gary, IN, Kirby (Joan) Smith of Los Angeles, CA, Aaron Burts of Northridge, CA, Michelle Echoles of East Chicago, IN and Regina Echoles of College Park, GA; her grandchildren, Shareese (Re Re) Billups, Devonte (Red) Jones, Aquira (Lil Bit) Reed, Kishna Glass, LeAndranae Smith, Angie (Leonni) Smith, Ebony Burts, Brandon Burts and Aaron Burts Jr.; two adopted grandchildren Briana Brown, and Michaela Driver; three siblings, Gynell Hickingbottom of Meadville, MS, Bobby Hickingbottom of Jackson, MS, and Elmo Hickingbottom of Indinola, MS; and a host of loving nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and friends.

Funeral services will be held Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Grace Baptist Church, 3602 Ivy St., East Chicago, IN. Visitation one hour prior to service. Rev. Robert Johnson, officiating. DIVINITY FUNERAL HOME in charge of arrangements.

