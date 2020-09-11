× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gaye M. Kazmirski

PORTLAND, OR — Gaye M. Kazmirski, 64, of Portland, OR, passed away on April 15, 2020, due to natural causes. Gaye was the beloved daughter of the late Edward and Ann (Bolek) Kazmirski. Gaye was born on January 25, 1956.

She lived in Calumet City, IL, graduating from St. Andrew The Apostle grade school. The family moved to South Holland, IL, and Gaye graduated from Thornwood High School. She graduated from the University of Iowa in 1978 and became a registered nurse. She then earned a MS in Nursing from St. Xavier University in 1985 and a MBA from DePaul University in 1989. Gaye enjoyed the outdoors and eventually moved to Oregon.

Gaye is survived by numerous cousins. No service is planned. Her cremains are to be interred with her mother at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, IL.