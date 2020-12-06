Gayle A. Parr (nee Koogler)

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Gayle A. Parr (nee Koogler), age 79, of Schererville, IN passed away into the arms of her Lord and Savior Friday, November 27, 2020.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years Jack Parr. Children: Kevin (Marisol) Parr, Deborah (Omar) Shabaz; four grandchildren: Matthew (Hailey) Parr, Michelle Parr, Alex Shabaz, Sophie Shabaz; sister: Sandra English. She was preceded by her parents, Lavelle and Virginia Koogler and her sister, Barbara Campana.

Gayle graduated from Horace Mann High School in 1959 and Ball State University in 1962.

She was a retired nurse of Hammond Clinic; PEO Sisterhood (Chapter CJ) of Munster, IN; Community Hospital Auxiliary volunteer and board member. Gayle was a former member of Suburban Bible Church in Highland, IN and a current member of Village Church in Dyer, IN.

Gayle loved being with family – especially her children, grandchildren and grand-dogs. She also cherished the many friendships she developed over the years. Her love impacted many people for many years to come.

Private burial will take place at Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens with a Celebration of Life at a later date.

For additional information, please contact HILLISIDE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CENTER KONNIE KUIPER-KEVIN NORDYKE by calling us at 219-838-0800 or visiting us at www.hillsidefhcares.com.