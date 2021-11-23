Gayle Elayne Johnson (nee Lohse)

As a career, Gayle started working within the School City of Hammond over 33 years ago. Gayle truly loved her job as a special education teacher's assistant. She took pride in her work and adored the children in her classroom all the way until the end. She is remembered by colleagues for her upbeat personality, "happy dance" on Fridays and her ability to light up a room.

Gayle enjoyed crafting; she excelled in the art of stained glass making. She loved visiting with her grandchildren and traveling to Arizona and Wyoming to spend time with her best friend of 54 years, Martha Day. She was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Hessville. She lived her life in service to God and her family, always putting her own needs last. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have met her.