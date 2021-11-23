Gayle Elayne Johnson (nee Lohse)
Feb. 3, 1958 — Nov. 17, 2021
HAMMOND, IN — Gayle E. Johnson, age 63, of Hammond, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, November 17, 2021.
Gayle is survived by her three children: Aaron (Marla) Johnson, Matthew (Jill Ratkovich) Johnson and Ashley (Dave) Gentile; seven grandchildren: Andrew, Alex, Adam, Arianna, Evan and Noah Johnson and Adrianna Gentile; one sister, Madelyn (Alan) Gregory; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews; and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, David Michael Johnson; parents, Harvey and Phyllis Lohse; four brothers: Karl, Lloyd, Don and Norman Lohse.
Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 27, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. at BOCKEN FUNERAL HOME, 7042 Kennedy Avenue, Hammond (Hessville). Private cremation to follow. Friends are invited to meet with the family for visitation on Saturday, November 27, 2021 from 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service.
Gayle was a lifelong resident of Hammond. She was the youngest of six, four brothers and one sister. From a young age, Gayle's compassion for others was evident. She was a caregiver for her father, aunt, three children and her beloved husband, Mike. In her children's formative years, you could count on Gayle to be at every soccer field, volleyball game, baseball diamond and swim meet, cheering on the whole team.
As a career, Gayle started working within the School City of Hammond over 33 years ago. Gayle truly loved her job as a special education teacher's assistant. She took pride in her work and adored the children in her classroom all the way until the end. She is remembered by colleagues for her upbeat personality, "happy dance" on Fridays and her ability to light up a room.
Gayle enjoyed crafting; she excelled in the art of stained glass making. She loved visiting with her grandchildren and traveling to Arizona and Wyoming to spend time with her best friend of 54 years, Martha Day. She was a faithful member of Concordia Lutheran Church in Hessville. She lived her life in service to God and her family, always putting her own needs last. She will be greatly missed by all who were fortunate enough to have met her.
