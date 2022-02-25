March 20, 1971 - Feb. 18, 2022

HOBART, IN - Gayle Marie Benton, age 50, of Hobart, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 18, 2022 in Laramie, WY.

She was born on March 20, 1971 in Chicago, IL and grew up in Palatine, IL. Gayle graduated from William Fremd High School in 1989. Gayle was married to the love of her life, Randall K. Benton on December 30, 1995 in West Lafayette, IN. Gayle graduated from Purdue University, West Lafayette in 1993 where she earned Bachelor degrees in Fine Arts and Art History. She worked for the School City of Hobart as a teacher's aide. She attended countless games and events where she was her children's biggest fan. Gayle was very involved with her children's activities and served as a Girl Scout troop leader and cheerleading coach. Gayle was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, coach, and friend who will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband of 26 years, Randall K. Benton; four children: Jordan Marie Benton, Sydney Taylor Benton, Andrew William Benton, and Matthew Henry Benton; sister, Susan Knoll (Brian) Stage; beloved pets, Tallulah, Dixie, Nemo, Tres, and Salem; many nieces, nephews, and other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family for her children's education or to the Hobart Humane Society would be appreciated.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents: Harold and Viola Knoll.

A funeral service for Gayle will take place Monday, February 28, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, Hobart Chapel, 600 W. Old Ridge Rd. Burial will follow at Angelcrest Cemetery in Valparaiso. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 27, 2022 from 2:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109. Please go to www.reesfuneralhomes.com to extend online condolences.