CROWN POINT, IN - Gemma D. Brandt, age 85 of Crown Point, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 13, 2019 at Wittenberg Lutheran Village. Gemma is survived by her cousins: Pat and Shirley Donley of Crown Point, Jim Donley of Crown Point, Mark Besse, John (Sandy) Besse, Sharon (Jim) Bellamy, and Verna Spencer; many life-long friends; Bub Wise and family, Carol Peifer, and caregiver: Becky Magallanes. Gemma was preceded in death by her parents: Harry Brandt and Margaret Breuckman; stepfather: Hugo Breuckman and stepbrother: Pete Breuckman.
Gemma attended both St. Mary and St. Matthias Catholic Churches in Crown Point. She worked at Hugo's Auto Service as well as the City of Crown Point.
Memorial Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 17, 2019 at GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Memorial Services will be held at the Funeral Home on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 11:00 AM with Deacon Brian Nosbusch officiating. Inurnment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Crown Point.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Gemma's name to St. Anthony Hospice or Sharing Meadows in Rolling Prairie, IN (www.sharefoundation.org/donations-giving/#2).
