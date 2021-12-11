Gene E. Arnold

Feb. 11, 1937 - Nov. 30, 2021

ROTONDA WEST, FL - In the evening hours of November 30, 2021, at the age of 84, Gene Arnold passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. His battle with medical issues in the recent years showed his courage in facing life's challenges with a smile and a joke. Despite his pain, Gene stayed strong until the end.

Gene is survived by the love of his life, Joan Hale Arnold. Gene and Joan fell in love after meeting at a drive-in burger restaurant where he worked as a cook and she was a carhop. They celebrated 64 years of marriage together. After spending most of their years in Hobart, Indiana they officially relocated to Rotonda West, Florida to enjoy some fun in the sun.

He graduated from Lew Wallace High School in the Class of 1955. He spent his years working for the Sheet Metal Workers Local 20 and retired from Area Sheet Metal after 22 years of service. His deep passion was for cars and anything that related to them, but only Fords. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and was a 40 year member of the NRA.