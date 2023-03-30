June 22, 1931 - Mar. 28, 2023

HEBRON, IN - Gene Henry Rust, age 91, of Hebron, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

He was born on June 22, 1931 in Lowell, IN to the late Iris and George Rust. Gene was preceded in death by his late wife of 70 years, Barbara Rust. Together, they built a wonderful life and raised eight children, are blessed with six son and daughters-in-laws, 34 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren (another expected to arrive in August 2023), and one great-great-granddaughter.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents: Iris and George Rust; his son, Tom Rust; son-in-law, Matt Lodics; brothers Bill, Bob, and Jim Rust. He is survived by his wonderful children who will miss him greatly: Sandy (William) Voelker, Mike (Rita) Rust, Gloria Lodics, Richard (Laurie) Rust, Barbara (Bob) Garnett, Jeff Rust, and Patti Jo (Jim) Wright.

Gene graduated from Lowell High School in 1950, was an Airman 2nd Class in the United States Air Force, and retired from the trucking industry after many years. In addition to spending time with his very large family, he enjoyed spending time in his woodworking shop, morning coffee visits with friends, fishing, trips to Minnesota, volunteering at Hebron United Methodist Church and Call A Ride, and attending sporting events.

Gene was a member of Hebron United Methodist Church for over 70 years, a member of the 'Wrong-Way Squares' Square Dancing Club, and served as a founding member and long-time volunteer for Hebron's Call A Ride Program to assist the elderly.

Friends may visit with the family on Friday, March 31, 2023 at GEISEN FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 624 N. Main St., Hebron, IN 46341 from 4:00 to 7:00 PM.

Funeral Services will be at 10:00 AM on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Froelke officiating. Interment to follow at Hebron Cemetery with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Gene's name to Porter Co. Community Foundation.

Visit Gene's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.