Jan. 28, 1934 - Mar. 3, 2023

HOBART, IN - Coleman, Gene Lauten (aka Geno, PapaGeno, Pops), age 89, of Hobart, Indiana, died on Friday, March 3, 2023, at his beloved home, surrounded by loving family. He was born on January 28, 1934, in Oak Park, IL, to Edward and Eleanor Grace (Lauten) Coleman. He grew up in Chicago and Lincolnwood, IL, and graduated in 1951 from Niles Township High School in Skokie, IL. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from Purdue University in West Lafayette, IN and a MBA from the University of Chicago. Following 30 years as a Metallurgic and Quality Manager at U.S. Steel Gary Works, he retired and worked 11 years as a Quality and Management Consultant, retiring from Northern Illinois University in 1997.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Judith Helen Hampton of AZ; Dale Fryslie (son-in-law by marriage); Jesse and Jordan Fryslie (grandchildren by marriage). He is survived by his beloved wife and dearest friend, Ada Jane Coleman, nee Goodwin; children: Robert (Debra) Coleman of IN, Wendy Coleman of IL, James (Karen) Coleman of NV, and Amanda Coleman of IN; children by marriage: Larry (Sandie) Walker of IN, Mark (Sharon) Bracich of NV, Valerie (Bill) Goodman of CA, and Jayne (Scott) Roberts of OK; grandchildren: Andrew (Mai) Coleman, Amy (Stephen) Weigel, and Laura Coleman; grandchildren by marriage: Jason Bracich, Jessica Bracich, Olivia Goodman, William (Julia) Goodman, Timothy Goodman, Alyssa Goodman, Katherine Goodman, Micah (Leah) Fryslie, and Maggie Roberts; great-grandchildren by marriage: Julia Bracich, and Elowen and Amelia Goodman. He is also survived by Carolyn (Forsberg) Coleman, mother of Robert, Wendy, and James; and Lee O. (Brown) Coleman, mother of Amanda; and his beloved brother by marriage, Herbert Goodwin of Hobart, IN. After their marriage in 1995, Gene and Ada Jane lived in Miller Beach and Hobart, IN. In 2016, after 20 years together in Indiana, the couple moved to Southern California, only to return to Hobart in 2018.

Gene was president and co-founder of Dunes-Calumet Audubon Society, Illiana Society for Quality Control, and two church boards of trustees. He was also a co-coordinator of NWI Seminary of the Community for many years. He crusaded to preserve the Clark & Pine tract in Gary as a state nature preserve. He was a Great Books discussion leader and served 17 years as a coordinator of Lake Co. Audubon bird counts. Gene founded and promulgated the "Global Spring-A Worldwide, Grassroots, Peace & Justice Insurgency", and in 2018, he started the annual interfaith "Sharing the Harvest" event to feed the needy at Thanksgiving, which will continue for years to come. He received a tribute and leadership award in 2022 from the Islamic Temple, one of the faith communities that participated in the food drive.

Gene was famous for his annual Swedish home-made Glögg at Christmas time, and celebrated St. Patrick's Day with gusto, paying homage to his ancestry. He loved many ethnic cultures, and was a connoisseur of all genres of music, and food, especially Greek. He loved "da region", and bled "Old Gold and Black" of Purdue, loved his blended family and was a Wayfarer who strived to be a humble follower of the way of Jesus.

His friends describe this vibrant man as a Renaissance man, who was a "shining example of how to build bridges and unite upon the service of God through the service of each other." He was an adventurer, birder, berry-picker, conservationist, dancer, donut-man, family historian, reader environmentalist, metaphysical explorer, music lover, piano and ukelele player, movie maven, ozophile, pool shooter, tennis hacker and so much more.

A cremation will be followed by private interment in Rushville, IL (birth-home of his wife), at a later date. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 17, 2023, at 3:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 E. 7th Street, Hobart, Indiana 46342. Pastor Jared Jennette of New Day Community Methodist Church of Merrillville will participate. www.burnsfuneral.com.