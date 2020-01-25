KOUTS, IN - Gene M. Curtis, 88, of Kouts passed away Monday, December 30, 2019. He was born November 25, 1931 in LaPorte to Warren and Marion (Shafer) Curtis, graduated from LaPorte High School in 1950 and served proudly with the U.S. Marines from 1951-54. Gene made his career as a Tool & Die Maker with McGill's Manufacturing in Valparaiso and Stelrema in Knox for many years. The time he was able to spend fishing and hunting was cherished.