Gene R. Brownewell

Gene is survived by wife, Frances Brownewell (Harms), sons Christopher, Scott, daughters Ellen Cadette, Mia Detwiler, grandchildren Ezekiel Detwiler, Elyse Kim (Hammonds), Nathaniel Hammonds, great-grandchildren Kai Hammonds, Scarlett Kim, son in law Fred Detwiler, brothers James, William, Keith, Kevin, and sister Susan DeRolf. He joins in the peace of the Lord the mother of his children Carol Brownewell, parents Ray & Betty Brownewell, his brother Larry, and his sister Rita Riska. Gene retired from U.S. Steel Gary Sheet & Tin in 1999 where he had worked as an electrician for 38 years. He was a member of the Elks and an avid golfer.