LANSING, IL - Gene T. Lozzi, 92, of Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anna (nee DiMarco); son, Gene (Lee-Ann) Lozzi; grandchildren, Toni (Mike) Peckat, Nickolas, Danielle and Jordan Lozzi; niece, Ann (Peter) Santucci; great nephew, Peter (Gail) Santucci. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicola and Maria Lozzi; siblings, Jack, Katherine and Jenny.

Funeral service will be private. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Gene retired as an Electrical Engineer from Republic Steel. He served with the U.S. Army. Gene was a member of St. Ann Church, Knight of Columbus Council 3540 and the American Legion Post 697. Donation to Parkinson's Research in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net