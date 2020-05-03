Gene T. Lozzi

Gene T. Lozzi

{{featured_button_text}}
Gene T. Lozzi

LANSING, IL - Gene T. Lozzi, 92, of Lansing, IL passed away on Monday, April 27, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Anna (nee DiMarco); son, Gene (Lee-Ann) Lozzi; grandchildren, Toni (Mike) Peckat, Nickolas, Danielle and Jordan Lozzi; niece, Ann (Peter) Santucci; great nephew, Peter (Gail) Santucci. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nicola and Maria Lozzi; siblings, Jack, Katherine and Jenny.

Funeral service will be private. He will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.

Gene retired as an Electrical Engineer from Republic Steel. He served with the U.S. Army. Gene was a member of St. Ann Church, Knight of Columbus Council 3540 and the American Legion Post 697. Donation to Parkinson's Research in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts