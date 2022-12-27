HAMMOND, IN -

Geneva Hunter Devine age 71, of Hammond, passed away Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Franciscan Health in Munster.

Survivors: son, Brian (Hollie) Hunter; one granddaughter, Kendall Hall; four sisters, Linda Hunter, Vandelia (Wayne) Walker, Penny (Melvin) Pennington and Gloria (Larry) Mabry; two brothers, Larry Hunter and Rickey Hunter; and a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by husband, Emmitt Devine Jr.; parents, Jerry & Lula Hunter; sisters, Juanita Cross, Kaffey Washington and Cynthia Lyles.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, December 28, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at New Hope Baptist Church, 1117 Merrill Street, Hammond, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. prior to the funeral service. Rev. Herman Polk, officiating. Interment Concordia Cemetery, Hammond.

