 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Genevieve A. Mericsko

  • 0

Genevieve A. Mericsko

Jan. 2, 1923 - Sep. 23, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - Genevieve A. Mericsko, age 99, of DeMotte, IN passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

Genevieve is survived by her sons: Robert (Jane) Mericsko of Frankford, DE and John J. (Sandra Herring) Mericsko Jr. of Alexandria, VA; two grandchildren: Anne Tinoco and Elizabeth (Michael) LaForte; and three great-grandchildren: Sean, Alejandro, and Olivia Genevieve.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Father Michael McKinney assisted by Deacon Joe Van Schepen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

The family has entrusted Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte with Genevieve's wishes to be cremated.

To share a memory with the Mericsko family, please visit www.jacksonfuneral.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Staff changes Prince William has already made

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts