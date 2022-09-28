Genevieve A. Mericsko

Jan. 2, 1923 - Sep. 23, 2022

DEMOTTE, IN - Genevieve A. Mericsko, age 99, of DeMotte, IN passed away on Friday, September 23, 2022 at Oak Grove Christian Retirement Village.

Genevieve is survived by her sons: Robert (Jane) Mericsko of Frankford, DE and John J. (Sandra Herring) Mericsko Jr. of Alexandria, VA; two grandchildren: Anne Tinoco and Elizabeth (Michael) LaForte; and three great-grandchildren: Sean, Alejandro, and Olivia Genevieve.

A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday, September 30, 2022 at 11:00 AM with Celebrant Father Michael McKinney assisted by Deacon Joe Van Schepen officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.

The family has entrusted Jackson Funeral Service of DeMotte with Genevieve's wishes to be cremated.

