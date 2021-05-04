CALUMET CITY, IL - Genevieve A. Winiarczyk, age 91, of Calumet City, Illinois passed away April 30, 2021. She is survived by her beloved sister Josephine (Raymond) Mika; numerous cherished nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and nephews. Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents John and Katherine (nee Skiba); and siblings: Leo, Andrew, Ted, Edward, Martha and Ann.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday morning from 9:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Munster, IN are appreciated, For service information call (708) 862-4480 or visit castlehillfuneralhome.com for online guestbook.