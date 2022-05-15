GARY - Genevieve Bank (nee Plesniak), 98, of Crown Point, passed away Wednesday, May 11, 2022.

She is survived by her children: Karen, John (Roxie), late Robert (Ann), David (Sylvia), Laura, Lawrence (Lorraine), Elizabeth (Todd), Edward (Lisa); and many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John; parents: Andrew and Mary Plesniak; she was the last surviving of 13 siblings.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, May 16, 2022, from 4:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel (7535 Taft St., Merrillville, IN 46410). Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Calumet Park Funeral Chapel. Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. For more information, visit www.mycalumetpark.com.