Genevieve "Biddy" Prochno
Sept. 10, 1927 — Jan. 29, 2021
VALPARAISO, IN — Genevieve "Biddy" Prochno, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born September 10, 1927, in DeMotte, IN, to Robert and Nora (Heistand) Wright and graduated from DeMotte High School. "Biddy" will be fondly remembered by the residents of View Pointe Apartments for her dedicated attention to their maintenance needs. Her family was always her primary interest, serving as a loyal wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. Her quiet support, like calm waters, ran deep. Despite limitations in recent years, thoughts of family and friends were always at the front of her still sharp mind.
On January 17, 1948, she married Eugene Prochno, who preceded her in death in 2005. Survivors include their daughter, Vickie Shupe, of Valparaiso; son, Mike (Christine) Prochno, of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Jay (Suzanne) Shupe, Nicholas (Madison) Prochno, Michael Prochno and Patsy (Roger) Heikema; and great-grandchildren, Zachary Shupe and Jodie Heikema. She was also preceded in death by her parents; sisters, Marguerite "Kewpie" Wright, Dora Herring and Carol Dickie; brother, Norman "Skeeter" Wright; and son-in-law, Jim Shupe.
Private burial has taken place at Angelcrest Cemetery, Valparaiso.