VALPARAISO, IN — Genevieve "Biddy" Prochno, 93, of Valparaiso, passed away Friday, January 29, 2021. She was born September 10, 1927, in DeMotte, IN, to Robert and Nora (Heistand) Wright and graduated from DeMotte High School. "Biddy" will be fondly remembered by the residents of View Pointe Apartments for her dedicated attention to their maintenance needs. Her family was always her primary interest, serving as a loyal wife, loving mother and doting grandmother. Her quiet support, like calm waters, ran deep. Despite limitations in recent years, thoughts of family and friends were always at the front of her still sharp mind.