Genevieve C. Bolek (nee Mlynarski)

Aug. 14, 1925 - Dec. 15, 2020

LANSING, IL - Genevieve C. Bolek (nee Mlynarski) age 95, 60-year resident of Lansing. Beloved wife of the late Leonard. Loving mother of Kathleen (the late Ronald) McKay and Jerome Bolek. Also, numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation Tuesday, 9:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at RICHARD J. MODELL FUNERAL HOME, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to Holy Cross Cemetery Chapel, 801 Michigan City Road, Calumet City where services and interment will commence at 11:30 a.m.

Longtime member of St. Ann Parish, Lansing, IL. Member of St. Ann's Ladies Club.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Jude Children's Hospital in Genevieve's name are appreciated. For further information 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com

