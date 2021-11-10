Genevieve Cholipski

She is survived by her daughters: Sharon (Ron) Wachowski and Linda (Mike) Stannish; son, Rick Cholipski; grandchildren: Jason, Mark, John, Paul, Kelly and Colleen; several great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grand- children. She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Cholipski; sister, Josephine Shanahan and brother, Jerome Wyrwa.

Visitation will be on Thursday, November 11, 2021 from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at KISH FUNERAL HOME, 10000 Calumet Ave., Munster, IN and on Friday from 10:00-10:30 a.m. at the church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, November 12, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Florian Church, 13145 S. Houston Ave., Chicago, IL. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. www.kishfuneralhome.net