Genevieve I. Shoup (nee Franz)

April 1, 1925 - July 11, 2022

CROWN POINT - Genevieve Shoup (nee Franz), age 97, of Crown Point, IN, formerly of Merrillville, IN passed away on Monday, July 11, 2022.

Genevieve is survived by her children: Duane Shoup of Minnesota, Linda (Dan) Adams of Lowell, IN, James (the late Patty) Shoup of Crown Point, IN and David Shoup of Crown Point, IN; four grandchildren: Sarah Shoup, Dustin (Kim) Adams, Amy (Michael) Pantageo and Stephanie Slager; great-grandchildren: Isabella Adams, Ethan Slager, Lennon McCullagh; and many nieces and nephews.

Genevieve was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Shoup; parents: Balzer and Ella Franz; and granddaughter, Kelly Adams.

Genevieve was a former nurse at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and a volunteer at St. Anthony Medical Center in Crown Point. She was also a member of ARCS Senior Group (St. Joan of Arc). Genevieve loved to bake. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

Funeral Services will be at 10:30 A.M. on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at the Funeral Home. Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Genevieve's name to a charity of your choice.

Visit Genevieve's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.