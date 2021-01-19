WHITING, IN - Genevieve J. "Jean" Swierc, 95, of Whiting, IN, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, after a long, fulfilled life. She is survived by many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. Jean was born on September 27, 1925 to the late Albert and Agnes (Dudzik) Swierc. She was preceded in death by four sisters, Sophie (Pete) Odinsoff, Mary (Frank) Dudzik, Anne (Michael) Seasock, Helen Swierc; two brothers, Walter Swierc and John (Mary) Swierc; one nephew, John Swierc.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 21, 2021 at 10:30am at the BARAN FUNERAL HOME, 1235-119th St., Whiting; a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at 11:00am at St. Adalbert Church, Whiting, with the Rev. Stanley J. Dominik, officiating; interment, Holy Cross Cemetery, Calumet City, IL. visitation at the funeral home on Thursday morning from 9:00am to time of services. (Due to the current health situation a limitation of 25 people will be allowed in the funeral home at one time, face masks must be worn, social distancing is expected and temperatures will be taken.) Expressions of sympathy may be placed on-line at www.baranfh.com .

A lifelong resident of Whiting, Jean attended St. Adalbert Grade School and Whiting High School. She was a retiree of CNA Insurance, Chicago, with a service of twenty years. Her family remembers Jean lovingly, as a devoted sister and aunt. She loved her church, rarely missing Sunday Mass at St. Adalbert, and was a long-time member of the Rosary Society and the Polish Women's Alliance. "Auntie Jean", as she was affectionately referred to by her family, greatly enjoyed welcoming family and friends into her home. For many years, she hosted family Christmas Day and Easter celebrations, taking great pride in preparing and decorating the family home. Her great nieces fondly remember her volunteering to be a chaperone on their elementary school field trips to the apple orchard and pumpkin patch, and never turning down the opportunity to see them perform in school plays, musicals, and Christmas concerts. Auntie Jean will be remembered for her legendary apple slices, "S" cookies, Roshky, her talent for making ceramics, gardening (especially her African Violets), a love of travel, her most giving heart and devotion to her family. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Adalbert Church Roof Fund, would be appreciated. (219) 659-4400