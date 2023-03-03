Jan. 19, 1933 - March 1, 2023
Genevieve "Jean" Deruntz (nee Okruta), age 90, of Crown Point, IN, passed away on Wednesday, March 1, 2023.
Jean is survived by her children: Donald (Annette) Deruntz Jr., Richard Deruntz, Lori (Rick) Dorusha, Cynthia (Phil) Grasser, Andrea (Dan) Radinsky and Mary Kay (Tom) Long; eight grandchildren: Matthew (Theresa) Deruntz, Katherine (Eric) Deruntz-Bill, Jeremy Dorusha, Anna Dorusha, Drew Grasser, Dylan Radinsky, Brad Grasser and Jake Long; five great-grandchildren: Christian, Nate, Alex, Ada and Theo; sister, Josephine Szul; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Deruntz Sr.; parents: Andrew & Catherine (nee Nega) Okruta; sisters: Sophia, Charlotte, Monica, Theresa and Mary.
Jean was a longtime and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Mary Altar Rosary Society. She worked for many years at Custom Data Medical Billing in Merrillville. Jean enjoyed bowling, flower gardening, traveling, playing cards and dice, was an avid reader and liked to roller skate in her younger days. She loved telling jokes but could never reach the punch lines because she was already laughing. Jean loved to take care of her family and friends and made the best mac-n-cheese and French toast. She will be remembered best for her contagious laughter, being the most spiritual, kind and sweetest lady you could meet and hosting Sunday & Holiday dinners for her family. Jean was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Geisen Funeral, Cremation & Reception Centre, 606 E. 113th Ave., Crown Point, IN 46307 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM.
A Prayer Service will be held at the Funeral Home on Monday, March 6, 2023 at 10:15 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church, 321 E. Joliet St. Crown Point, IN 46307, with Fr. Don Lewandowski officiating.
Interment to follow at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Crown Point, IN.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be given in Jean's name to St. Mary Catholic Church in Crown Point, IN.
