Jean was a longtime and faithful member of St. Mary Catholic Church and was a member of the St. Mary Altar Rosary Society. She worked for many years at Custom Data Medical Billing in Merrillville. Jean enjoyed bowling, flower gardening, traveling, playing cards and dice, was an avid reader and liked to roller skate in her younger days. She loved telling jokes but could never reach the punch lines because she was already laughing. Jean loved to take care of her family and friends and made the best mac-n-cheese and French toast. She will be remembered best for her contagious laughter, being the most spiritual, kind and sweetest lady you could meet and hosting Sunday & Holiday dinners for her family. Jean was a very loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who will be missed by all who knew her.