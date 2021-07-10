Genevieve "Jean" McDemott (nee Wilczynski)

CROWN POINT, IN - Genevieve "Jean" McDermott, (nee Wilczynski), age 97, of Crown Point, formerly of South Holland passed away June 30, 2021. Jean was preceded in death by her first husband Joseph Szarkowicz and her second husband Edward McDermott. Jean is the last surviving sibling, now lost, Leonard Wilczynski, Albin Wilczynski, Marion Wilczynski, Alice Heath, Ann Krause and Sylvia Mangino.

Jean has four sons, Donald Szarkowicz (Deanna) of Bloomington, Indiana, Allen Szarkowicz (Carla) of Dyer, Indiana, Joseph Szarkowicz (Brenda Miley) of Schererville, Indiana, David Szarkowicz (Pam) of Lisbon, New Hampshire,and one step-daughter, Joan Dudzik of Dyer, Indiana, and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral Services will be Monday, July 12, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. from CASTLE HILL FUNERAL HOME, 248 155th Place, Calumet City, Illinois 60409 to Jesus, Shepherd of Souls (St. Andrew the Apostle Church) for a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial followed by Interment Services at Holy Cross Cemetery in Calumet City, Illinois. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00-8:00 p.m. and Monday morning from 8:30 a.m. until time of services at the funeral home.