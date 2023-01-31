Dec. 8 1928 - Jan. 25, 2023

LANSING, IL - Genevieve "Jean" Sophia Vasoli (nee Obrakta) Lansing, Illinois/ formerly Chicago, Illinois, age 94, passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023 at her home with her family at her side. She was born on December 8, 1928, in the Roselandneighborhood of Chicago, IL. Genevieve was the daughter of Joseph and Sophia Obrakta, Polish immigrants. She is survived by her children: Audrey Vasoli (Martin Vicari), Gerald Vasoli (Renee Ryan), and Charlene Vasoli. Also, close Niece, Mariann Kieta, six of seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

She is welcomed into eternity by her husband, Louis P. Vasoli, her Parents, Granddaughter, Stacy Vasoli, and all of her siblings. Genevieve belonged to the V.F.W. Ladies Auxiliary Post 2240 in Roseland. She had a magnificent green thumb for propagating and raising African Violets and cacti. She enjoyed crafting, crossword puzzles, reading, and shopping.

Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, February 1, 2023, from 3:00 to 8:00 PM at SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL. Funeral services for Jean will be held, Thursday, February 2, 2023 beginning with 9:45 AM closing prayers at the funeral home, then proceeding to St.Thomas More Catholic Church, 8501 Calumet Ave, Munster, Indiana for a 10:30 AM Mass of Christian Burial. Jean will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, Illinois.Our greatest appreciation to Hospice of the Calumet Area, Munster, IN for all of their excellent medical, Physical, loving, and spiritual care in the comfort of Genevieve's home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Jean's name to the Hospice of the Calumet Area. HospiceCalumet.org www.schroederlauer.com