Genevieve M. Haney
CALUMET CITY, IL — Genevieve M. Haney, 91, of Calumet City, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 17, 2020. Genevieve is survived by her beloved husband, John A. Haney, of 69 years. Loving mother of Richard Haney, Jean (Pete) Dornon, Peg Haney, Karen (Barry) Kekelik and Patty (Scott) Guffey. Cherished grandmother of Kelly Haney, John Kekelik, Barry "Chip" Kekelik, Nicole (fiance Matthew) Kekelik and Brett Guffey, and many loving nieces and nephews. Also surviving is her sister, Mary Jean (late first husband Ken Seemayer and second late husband Stan Fonfara); brother, Lou (Carol) Gaspardo; and sisters-in-law: Helen (late James) Fredianelli, Mary (late Eugene) Fortson, Jean Haney and Marcella (Bob) Perry. Genevieve was preceded in death by her loving father, Lt. Gino Iattoni, Calumet City Police Department; mother, Caroline (nee Fredianelli) Iattoni; and brothers-in-law, Ray Haney and Harry "Bud" (late Dorothy) Haney.
Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at the SCHROEDER-LAUER FUNERAL HOME, 3227 Ridge Road, Lansing, IL, from 2:00 to 7:00 PM. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we are asking when visiting with the family, to please wear a mask and follow the 6 feet social distancing protocol. A Mass of Christian Burial for Genevieve will take place, Monday, December 21, 2020, at 10:00 AM directly at Our Lady of Knock Church, 501 163rd St., Calumet City, IL. Genevieve will be interred at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery, Calumet City, IL.
Genevieve was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She truly enjoyed life, traveling, bowling, playing cards, but most of all enjoyed baking, spending time with the grandchildren, family and friends. She had a beautiful spirit that was contagious to many. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Genevieve's name to a charity of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com
