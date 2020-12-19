Genevieve M. Haney

Genevieve was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and friend. She truly enjoyed life, traveling, bowling, playing cards, but most of all enjoyed baking, spending time with the grandchildren, family and friends. She had a beautiful spirit that was contagious to many. She was loved by many and she will be truly missed. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Genevieve's name to a charity of your choice. www.schroederlauer.com